In this edition, catch up on the entire Fast and Furious franchise before Hobbs & Shaw rolls into theaters later this week. Plus, Stranger Things creators Matt & Ross Duffer break down the biggest moments from the Netflix series, and popular YouTube channel TheOdd1IsOut take an amusing look at movie sequels over the years.

Next up, after breaking down nearly all of the movie references from three seasons of Stranger Things, creators Matt & Ross Duffer are back to break down the show’s biggest moments for GQ. This isn’t just a countdown of moments, but they Duffer Bros. also provide some insight into the significance of these scenes and how they pulled them off.

First up, with Hobbs & Shaw heading to theaters later this week, you might need a refresher on where the Fast and Furious franchise stands after eight movies leaving up to this moment. Thankfully, Screen Junkies has you covered. But then again, we’re pretty sure there won’t be a ton of continuity from a lot of the Fast and Furious movies that didn’t involve Dwayne Johnson or Jason Statham, so it might not be a big deal.

Finally, popular YouTube channel TheOdd1sOut tackled movie sequels in a recent episode. They talk about the pros and cons of sequels, which sequels are actually good, why people like them so much, and more. There are a lot of opinions here, and some of them are weird, and wrong, and clearly the thoughts of someone young who doesn’t have a lot of experience in cinema, but sometimes those perspectives can be valuable in understanding the state of movies today.