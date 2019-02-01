The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Comedy Cenrtral’s series Drunk History tackles the true story that inspired A League of Their Own. Plus, find out what happens when Les Grossman from Tropic Thunder is the one negotiating with terrorist Hans Gruber in Die Hard, and watch as Liam Neeson goes undercover on Reddit, YouTube, Twitter, and more.

First up, for Drunk History, comedian Anais Fairweather tosses back a few drinks and tells the true story that inspired Penny Marshall’s film A League of Their Own. As the movie explains, U.S. soldiers were fighting in World War II, so women created the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, adding another chapter to America’s great pasttime.

Next up, a clever movie mash-up from Funny or Die has Hans Gruber from Die Hard attempting to negotiate his demands with movie studio executive Les Grossman from Tropic Thunder. The scope of the mash-up expands as we see plenty of other characters from movies like Inside Man, The Negotiator, Back to the Future and more listening in with walkie-talkies.

Finally, Liam Neeson can be seen in theaters kicking ass again in Cold Pursuit this month. But in the meantime, he went undercover online for GQ to answer questions and respond to comments about himself on Reddit, YouTube, Twitter, and other online outlets. Find out if Liam Neeson has done any audiobooks or commercial voiceovers, watch as he corrects Wikipedia, and more.