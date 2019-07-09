The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a roundtable discussion with potential dramatic actress Emmy contenders like Emilia Clarke, Danai Gurira, Patricia Arquette and more. Plus, listen as Forrest Gump production designer Rick Carter breaks down the work that went into Gary Sinise’s introduction as Lieutenant Dan, and watch as Stranger Things stars Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin get spicy.

First up, watch as possible Emmy contenders Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Niecy Nash (When They See Us), Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon), Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora), Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead), and Christine Baranski (The Good Fight) sit down for The Hollywood Reporter‘s rountable discussion about their roles, careers and more.

Next up, Vanity Fair had Forrest Gump production designer Rick Carter break down the first Vietnam scene from the film where Gary Sinise is introduced as Lieutenant Dan. He explains the various pieces of the scene’s set which help make the sequence feel more authentic, from creating small tableau scenes to reinforcing the fake foreign setting.

Finally, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin have had to deal with a lot of monsters on Stranger Things, but for the Hot Ones spin-off series Truth or Dab, the two will have to answer a question or eat an incredible spicy hot wing. The results are just as fantastic as you would hope.