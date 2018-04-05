The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Mike Myers brings back his Austin Powers franchise villain Dr. Evil for a topical sketch on The Tonight Show. Plus, friend of the site Will Goss has a clever and charming new short film called Pick-Ups that you should check out, and find out some fun facts you might not have known about Pixar’s Toy Story.

For shits and giggles, Mike Myers stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a quick sketch imagining that Dr. Evil had been fired from Donald Trump’s cabinet. It’s not exactly the most timely use of the character, but having a caricature of evil distance himself from the sheer insanity and stupidity of this administration makes perfect sense.

Next up, our buddy Will Goss previously delivered a movie referencing short film called Lemon Drink, and now he’s back with another satisfying short called Pick-Ups. Not only is the short impressively completed in a single take, but it features a surprising shift from where we initially expect the film to go. Stick around to the very end for a great final joke.

Finally, Disney and Pixar have assembled a video featuring a slew of interesting secrets you might not have known about their first feature length computer animated movie. Plus, they also call attention to the Easter eggs you might have missed in the repeated viewings over the years.