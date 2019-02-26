The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, the head of story for Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet share some of the secrets of storyboarding an animated movie. Plus, find out how to make Hiccup’s fire sword from How to Train Your Dragon in real life, and watch Parks and Recreation star Jim O’Heir (aka Jerry) parody the most famous scene from the Fyre documentary.

First up, Josie Trinidad, the head of story for Ralph Breaks The Internet, takes us through the process of storyboarding for Disney’s animated movie at SyFy Wire. See how the movements of characters are conveyed through simple drawings that will be translated into full fledged computer animation.

The DreamWorks Animation franchise How to Train Your Dragon has done plenty to show you how to tame flying, fire-breathing reptiles who behave like cats and dogs. But what they haven’t shown you how to do is build Hiccup’s badass fire sword. Thankfully, The Hacksmith is here to show that it’s possible to make the flaming weapon, and might be able to do it yourself.

Finally, the Independent Spirit Awards called in Jim O’Heir to do a parody of the most famous talking head from the Fyre documentary on Netflix. It was all in service of Aubrey Plaza’s hosting duties, because who better than Jerry from Parks and Recreation to do what needs to be done in order to save the Indie Spirit Awards.