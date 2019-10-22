The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

First up, the VFX artists from Corridor Crew take a closer look at the visual effects work done on movies like Solo: A Star Wars Story, Gemini Man, and I Am Mother. For the latter, they’re actually joined by director Grant Sputore, who talks about how they pulled off having a practical robot on the film’s set, and challenges you to figure out what’s real and what’s computer generated.

Next, since the Netflix animated series Disenchantment comes from Futurama and The Simpsons executive producer Matt Groening, there are some Easter eggs and references to those shows throughout the first season. For example, there are a couple Futurama-inspired deatils in the background of scenes, not to mention jokes that directly reference lines from the series too.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot will slowly be hitting theaters across the country as the Reboot Roadshow tours through the end of the year and into the first couple months of 2020. In the meantime, listen to Kevin Smith answer some questions and address some theories. Find out why Silent Bob doesn’t speak very much, whether Justin Long’s character in the new movie is the same as the one from Zack and Miri Make a Porno, and more.