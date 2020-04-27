The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, learn about the backstory of Star Wars hero Chewbacca, who had a whole life before he became Han Solo’s co-pilot on the Millennium Falcon. Plus, watch an outstanding live-action recreation of some musical sequences from Beauty and the Beast done by one woman using her quarantine time wisely. Finally, listen as Mulan voice star Ming-Na Wen partakes in some storytime.

First up, if you haven’t kept up with Star Wars outside of the Skywalker saga and the spin-off Solo: A Star Wars Story, the YouTube channel Looper has chronicled the Wookiee’s backstory to fill in some gaps, including the constantly mocked Star Wars Holiday Special, which has never officially been made available on home video or streaming. So if you’ve always wanted to know more about Chewbacca, this is your chance.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST part II pic.twitter.com/0tHql1i7mx — Mary Neely (@mneelzy) April 23, 2020

Next up, actor and director Mary Neely has been making good use of her quarantine time by re-creating musical sequences from Disney’s original animated Beauty and the Beast using whatever she has around the house. She’s playing all the characters, including not only Belle, but all the townspeople, and even Gaston and LeFou. Oh, and did we mention she’s filming it all herself too? It’s a delightful way to spend a few minutes of your time.

Finally, Mulan voice star Ming-Na Wen took the time to sit down for Disney to read the children’s book A Place for Mulan. The story is inspired by the upcoming live-action adaptation of the animated movie from 1998, telling an original story with some familiar characters.