The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, run through a bunch of Easter eggs you might have missed in Detective Pikachu. Plus, watch as the opening of Pixar’s short film Bao is compared to the storyboards drawn up in pre-production, and check out Saturday Night Live‘s sketch mocking the coffee cup gaffe from Game of Thrones.

First up, since Detective Pikachu is the first live-action Pokemon movie to hit the big screen, this was bound to be chock full of Easter eggs referencing the long-running Pokemon video game franchise. This video breaks down a bunch of them (though surely not all), including the casting of Justice Smith is kind of perfect since he sings the Pokemon theme song with his co-stars in Paper Towns.

Next, since Mother’s Day was this past weekend, Pixar posted a video comparing the opening scene of their short film Bao to the storyboards drawn up before the movie was animated. The film is about a mother’s love and the ups and downs of the relationships with the women who gave birth to us, especially as we grow older, so it’s the perfect time to take a closer look.

Finally, cashing in on the blast that the internet had with the now-famous coffee cup gaffe from a recent episode of Game of Thrones, the cast and crew of Saturday Night Live put together this sketch that is too simple to be very good. But if you ever wanted to see more continuity mistakes where props don’t fit in with a film’s setting, then enjoy.