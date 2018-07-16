The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, check out an impressive and funny Deadpool musical that finds the Merc with a Mouth borrowing from Disney songs. Plus, watch as Skyscraper director Rawson Marshall Thurber breaks down the big jump Dwayne Johnson makes in the action thriller, and see how an episode of Rick and Morty evolves as the writers try to crack it.

First up, director Julian Higgins created this impressive live-action Deadpool musical short film (which is actually a sequel to his original Deadpool musical parody). This one finds Deadpool singing his way through some recognizable Disney tunes and encountering many of the X-Men and The Avengers.

Next up, director Rawson Marshall Thurber sat down for Fandango to provide an extensive breakdown of the pivotal scene from the action thriller Skyscraper where Dwayne Johnson makes a big jump from a high-rise crane into a burning building. It’s a jump that’s scientifically impossible, so don’t expect Thurber to explain that, but he does talk about how they pulled it off.

Finally, watch as the writers of Rick and Morty try to crack “The Rickchurian Mortydate,” the 10th episode of season three. You might be surprised to learn that an earlier draft of the episode had the president and Rick teaming up to fight ISIS werewolves. It gives you a good idea of what it’s like to be in the writers’ room for a show like this.