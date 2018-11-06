The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, check out a visual effects breakdown from Deadpool 2. Plus, the first part in a new video essay series explores how Transformers director Michael Bay is a true American auteur, and Natalie Portman breaks down her career from early turns in films like Léon: The Professional to her more recent roles on the big screen.

First up, the visual effects company DNEG provided this quick breakdown of some of the post-production work they did on Deadpool 2. Sequences include the skydiving sequence, the convoy chase, and the scene where Deadpool tries to kill himself with an explosion from several barrels of gasoline.

It’s not hard to tell when you’re watching a Michael Bay movie. The camera swivels around characters standing like heroes, hot models glisten in saturated color, and the sun is perpetually setting. These are just some of the traits that define who Michael Bay is as a true American auteur filmmaker. Patrick (H) Willems explains more in this first part of his video essay series.

Finally, Natalie Portman breaks down her career for Vanity Fair, reaching all the way back to early roles in Léon: The Professional and Heat, stopping by for some Star Wars remembrance, and moving up through recent roles in Jackie and Vox Lux.