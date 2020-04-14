The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a look at The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance VFX work done by DNEG. Plus, take a look at how Justin Timberlake and composer Ludwig Göransson produced the Trolls World Tour soundtrack while being far away from each other, and listen as the successor to Chewbacca reads an adorable Star Wars children’s book.

First up, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is a Netflix prequel series that takes place before the events of the cult classic Jim Henson-produced feature film. It utilizes some of the most stunning puppet work in recent memory, but it also uses some unnoticeable visual effects to complete the illusion, and VFX house DNEG has revealed some of their impressive work on the recently released film.

Next up, if you’ve already caught Trolls World Tour as the first major studio movie to get a VOD premiere instead of being released in theaters, then you’ll want to watch this breakdown (via Vanity Fair) by executive music producers Justin Timberlake and Ludwig Göransson where they discuss the creation of the movie’s songs, from pre-production to finding the story for the song and more.

Finally, actor Joonas Suotamo was the successor to the role of Chewbacca after the late Peter Mayhew was no longer physically tackle every scene that the story required. Now Disney has the actor is bringing joy to kids just like his predecessor by reading from the Star Wars children’s book Chewie and the Porgs while kids are stick at home during this pandemic quarantine.