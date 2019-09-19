The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a deep dive into the evolution of Muppet technology with a special focus on The Dark Crystal and the 30 years it took to eventually make The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Plus, a professional dialect coach reviews more actors attempts at doing the personal idiolects of real people like Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, and Jennifer Lopez runs through the history of music video dancing with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

In the latest edition of Deep Cuts at Netflix, this Dark Crystal Age of Resistance featurette explores the evolution of the work of The Jim Henson Company and The Dark Crystal as they bring the fantasy world to life for the new series Age of Resistance. Elvis Mitchell guides this deep dive into Muppet history with Lisa Henson, head of Henson Company and daughter of the legendary Jim Henson.

Dialect coach Erik Singer analyzes how accurate actors and actresses are at recreating a real individual’s idiolect, or their own personal dialect, in this new video from Wired. Find out how good Rami Malek is at actually speaking like Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, how accurate Jennifer Lawrence is at replicating a Long Island accent in Joy, and how Christian Bale does at becoming Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice.

Finally, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has delivered another one of his videos meant to go viral with The History of Music Video Dancing with Jennifer Lopez, who is responsible for at least some of these dances herself. You can also see her doing a much different kind of dancing as a swindling stripper in the recently released Hustlers.