In this edition, watch as Star Wars franchise star Daisy Ridley gives a rap recap of the entire Skywalker saga on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Plus, find out the origins of stop-motion animation, long before it took off in Hollywood, and listen as HBO’s Watchmen co-star Tim Blake Nelson breaks down the most memorable roles in his career.

Set a long time ago in a galaxy far far away a

Guy named Vader tried to kidnap a Rebel Princess Leia

So she employed a droid to record her a quick note, she said

“Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi, you’re my only hope.”

That’s how the official Star Wars rap recap for the entire Skywalker saga begins in this incredible performance by Daisy Ridley. She’s shown off her rapping skills on The Tonight Show before, but it’s never been this epic before. Give the whole video a watch and be amazed by this awesome, concise rap.

Next up, a new edition of Vox Almanac takes a look at the origins of stop-motion animation. It’s the kind of animation you see in movies like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Kubo and the Two Strings, but the origins of this medium actually date back to experiments by a museum director in a Lithuanian Natural History Museum who used bugs as his characters. Find out all about it in the full video above.

Finally, Tim Blake Nelson is one of the best parts of HBO’s new Watchmen series (though admittedly, there’s tons of greatness on all fronts). But Nelson has had a long, storied career as a character actor before this, and for GQ, he ran through some of his most memorable roles, ranging from collaborations with the Coen Brothers in O Brother, Where Art Thou? and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, supporting roles in Minority Report and The Incredible Hulk, and even a bit part in Heavyweights.