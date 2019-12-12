The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Daisy Ridley revisits the throne room lightsaber battle from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Plus, Marriage Story writer and director Noah Baumbach breaks down the opening montages focusing on the two main characters played by Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, and Jumanji: The Next Level co-stars Awkwafina and Jack Black sit down to answer the web’s most searched questions about them.

First up, over at British GQ, Star Wars franchise star Daisy Ridley watches the lightsaber battle from Star Wars: The Last Jedi where she and Adam Driver take on a group of Supreme Leader Snoke’s Praetorian Guards. While watching, she provides some commentary about what it was like shooting the scene, what made her shout obscenities on set, and acting with Andy Serkis appearing off-screen.

Next, as Marriage Story drums up some awards buzz at the end of the year, director Noah Bumbach explains to The New York Times how he quickly establishes the film’s two lead characters played by Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. But the real challenge is making you care about this marriage before you watch it crumble and showing moments that feel authentic and lived-in.

Finally, with the arrival of Jumanji: The Next Level arriving in theaters this week, Wired brought in co-stars Jack Black and Awkwafina to answer the web’s most search questions about them. What is Jack Black’s real name? What is his favorite food? Can Awkwafina play piano? Is Awkwafina named after Aquafina? Get the answers to all those questions and more.