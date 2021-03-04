The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch Matilda superfan Daisy Ridley have her socks blown off when she’s surprised by a virtual meeting with the film’s star Mara Wilson. Plus, celebrate 25 years of Muppet Treasure Island by checking out a wonderful panel discussion with director Brian Henson and more. And finally, watch how the make-up crew of Promising Young Woman made Carey Mulligan look like a blow-up doll.

First up, Comedy Central has a new edition of Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz speaking to Daisy Ridley in conjunction with Lionsgate’s new sci-fi adaptation Chaos Walking. But the best part of this whole thing is that Ridley, whose favorite movie is the 1996 adaptation of Matilda, was surprised with an appearance by Mara Wilson for a little trivia session about the movie.

Next, Disney’s D23 is going all out to honor The Muppets this year, including a 25th anniversary celebration of Muppet Treasure Island. Listen as director Brian Henson, puppeteers Dave Goelz and Bill Barretta, Jim Hawkins actor Kevin Bishop, and host Leigh Slaughter, Vice President of Muppets Studio, talk about making the movie and looking back on it after all these years.

Finally, for Variety, make-up artist Angie Wells breaks down the various looks that Carey Mulligan was given throughout Promising Young Woman. She explains what inspired them, including how the final blow-up doll-esque nurse came together for the harrowing conclusion to the movie, and how the movie was compared to Joker after being released