The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see what it would be like if Back to the Future replace the iconic DeLorean time machine with the latest in futuristic automobile technology: the Tesla Cybertruck. Plus, run through nearly seven dozen Easter eggs and comic book references from the new Birds of Prey movie, and watch Late Night star/writer Mindy Kaling get glam for the Oscars.

First up, the YouTube account Elon McFly used some special effects wizardry to reimagine an iconic scene from Back to the Future without the DeLorean time machine you’re used to. Instead, they’ve made the time machine a Tesla Cybertruck, and it actually looks pretty damn cool when it cruises across the parking lot of Twin Pines Mall.

Next up, now that Birds of Prey is in theaters (albeit with a new title in order to help turn around the lower box office performance from opening weekend), we can look at ScreenCrush‘s breakdown of 77 different Easter eggs and comic book references that they found. There are probably many more than this, but it’s hard when you can only see the movie so many times opening weekend.

Finally, if you watched the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday night, then you saw how gorgeous Mindy Kaling looked as one the presenters. But how would you like to see how much time and effort is required in order to get so glamorous for Hollywood’s biggest night? Watch as make-up artist Janice Kinjo, hair stylist Marc Mena and stylist Jessica Mulroney get her ready in front of the cameras of Vanity Fair.