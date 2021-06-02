The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, listen as director Craig Gillespie breaks down the scene where Emma Stone takes on the form of the titular character in Disney’s Cruella. Plus, check out Adam Savage‘s Beskar spear prop replica inspired by The Mandalorian and created for his upcoming cosplay ensemble. And finally, watch The Hollywood Reporter’s comedy roundtable with Pete Davidson, Ed Helms, Chris Redd, Lamorne Morris, Ted Danson, and more.

First up, watch as Emma Stone makes unforgettable entrance as Cruella de Vil in Disney’s origin story of the 101 Dalmatians villain. Listen as Craig Gillespie talks to The New York Times about crafting the scene in Cruella, including creating Cruella’s “bad” acting, a distraction caused by Horace and Jasper (Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry), and figuring out just how many rats they could get away with in the scene.

Next, on the Tested YouTube channel, Adam Savage shows off the Beskar spear replica created by the propmakers at JJ Industries. Savage will be in full Mandalorian cosplay soon, and here he shows the meticulous work that went into creating this trademark weapon that the bounty hunter wielded in the second season of the Star Wars series.

Finally, The Hollywood Reporter hosted one of their roundtable discussions with some of the possible Emmy nominees from the television comedy category. Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live), Lamorne Morris (Woke), Ben Platt (The Politician), Ted Danson (Mr. Mayor), Ed Helms (Rutherford Falls), and Chris Redd (Kenan and Saturday Night Live) talk about their respective shows, careers, comedic approaches and more.