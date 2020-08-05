The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a forensics detective reveals how accurate crime investigation scenes are in shows like Dexter and CSI: Miami, as well as movies like The Silence of Lambs and No Country for Old Men. Plus, find out why rounding up a team of villains in Suicide Squad makes zero sense, aside from the obvious risk. And finally, take a look behind the scenes of HBO’s series Succession.

First up, Vanity Fair brought in retired forensics detective Karen Smith to take a look at some crime investigation scenes from movies and TV to scrutinize how accurate they are. Is the blood spatter expert stuff from Dexter based on any real detective work? How is the craft and execution of the police work in No Country for Old Men and The Boondock Saints? Find out right here.

Next, obviously Suicide Squad has more than a few problems. But Cracked points out that perhaps the most egregious issue is with the basic premise of the creation of the titular crew of super villains doing some good. During the time of Suicide Squad, we know Batman and Wonder Woman are still out there, so why is there any need to create this team? It doesn’t make any practical sense at all.

Finally, HBO takes us behind the scenes of their Emmy-nominated series Succession. The series follows the lives of the Roy family as they contemplate their future once their aging father (Brian Cox) begins to step back from the media and entertainment conglomerate they control. It has an incredible ensemble cast, and this featurette shows off why it’s been getting all sorts of acclaim.