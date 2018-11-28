The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this special edition, Creed II stars Dolph Lundgren and Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu get together and break a bunch of things. Plus, Rocky IV inspires a short episode of ESPN’s documentary series 30 for 30, and Creed II star Michael B. Jordan and director Steven Caple Jr. review boxing scenes from the past.

First up, College Humor created a short episode of ESPN’s signature documentary series 30 for 30 based on Rocky IV. Real sports experts weigh in on the epic fight between Rocky Balboa and Ivan Drago, addressing some of the biggest moments, punches so hard that they don’t need to connect to inflict pain, and the crowd switching sides.

Next up, Creed II villains Dolph Lundgren and Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu were recruited by Men’s Health to break some things. The duo lighten up from their movie alter egos to break a piñata, a guitar, a Kit Kat, the ice, and even wind. Now all we want is a father and son sitcom starring these two.

Finally, Creed II star Michael B. Jordan and director Steven Caple Jr. teamed up with Vanity Fair to take a look back at some popular boxing scenes from the likes of Ali, Raging Bull, and Rocky, as well as some deeper cuts like The Set-Up from 1949, Guy Ritchie’s Snatch and many more.