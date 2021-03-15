The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how the black void in Stranger Things (as well as the slow burn sci-fi thriller Under the Skin) can be recreated with practical effects. Plus, find out how realistic hostage rescue scenes are in movies like Die Hard, The Dark Knight, and more. Plus, find out how to draw the adorable baby Tuk Tuk from Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon.

First up, the YouTube channel InCamera breaks down how the black void in Stranger Things and Under the Skin can be recreated with practical effects. It’s not necessarily something that can be done easily and requires some serious craftsmanship, but it will likely be a lot cheaper than trying to do it with visual effects.

Next, Insider brought in former FBI hostage rescue team member Chris Whitcomb to rate 10 rescue scenes from movies and TV shows. Having worked at the FBI for 16 years, he knows the ins and outs of hostage negotiation, and he breaks down scenes from Die Hard, The Dark Knight, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and more for their realism and accuracy.

Finally, now that Disney‘s Raya and the Last Dragon is available on Premier Access on Disney+, head of animation Malcon Pierce has provided a drawing lesson to show you how to sketch the adorable baby Tuk Tuk. The little creature is one-third pill bug, one-third armadillo, and one-third pug, and he’s also Raya’s loyal sidekick who rolls in right when she needs him the most.