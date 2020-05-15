The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, learn how the props of the animated series Rick and Morty are designed and see some alternate versions of some of the most famous devices. Plus, listen to a pair of therapists analyze the relationships of Disney characters like Anna from Frozen and more. And finally, watch Conan O’Brien learn a stunt from Jackie Chan in a vintage.

First up, listen as Rick and Morty‘s lead prop designer Brent Noll and the animators of the Adult Swim series talk about the creation of the various sci-fi props on the show. Find out what goes into creating things like Rick’s portal guns, the plumbus, and more, including seeing alternate designs that have never been seen before.

Next up, Vanity Fair had certified Gottman therapists and relationship experts Laura Heck and Zach Brittle come in to evaluate the relationships of animated Disney characters from beloved movies like Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and The Incredibles. Are any of these relationships healthy, or are there bad vibes?

Finally, watch a flashback to April of 1999 when Jackie Chan was a guest on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and the martial arts expect and action star taught the comedian a stunt that can be done with just a pillow, a desk, and a chair. It’s a shame Jackie Chan still isn’t as in-demand in Hollywood as he was back in the 1990s, but at least we have some great clips like this from the past.