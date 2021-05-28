The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how the sounds of blood and gore were created for the violent video game adaptation Mortal Kombat. Plus, see how the Disney villain Cruella de Vil has evolved from her debut in the animated classic 101 Dalmatians. And finally, see what happens when A Quiet Place Part II star Emily Blunt sits down to take a lie detector test.

First up, if there’s one thing that the new attempt at bringing Mortal Kombat to the bring screen got right, it’s the level of blood and gore in the fight sequences. To push the violence to the next level, the right sounds have to accompany the nasty visuals, and that includes foley artists snapping celery for breaking boners, squishing grapefruit to sound like spurting blood, and more. Listen as sound designers like Robert Mackenzie and James Ashton explain to Insider how it was done.

Next, The Take looks back at the evolution of Cruella de Vil and what has defined her as a villain outside of her penchant for skinning dogs in 101 Dalmatians. Though it’s hard to get around that detail, this video explores how she’s been an unconventional single woman who hates marriage and family, a career-driven boss bitch, and now a rebellious fashionista. If it wasn’t for the dog murdering, what everyone is really afraid of is an unstable spinster.

Finally, before the release of A Quiet Place Part II, Emily Blunt sat down to take a lie detector test with Vanity Fair? Does she prefer the British version of The Office to the American adaptation? Has John Krasinski ever called her “Pam” by mistake? Is she part of her brother-in-law, Stanley Tucci’s, Tucci Gang? Get the answers to all those questions and more.