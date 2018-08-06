The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, make-up artist John Caglione, Jr recalls the process of bringing Heath Ledger's take on The Joker to life. Plus, take a tour of some of the costumes Weta Workshop brought to San Diego Comic-Con last month, and watch Ewan McGregor and Hayley Atwell answer some of the web's most searched questions about them.

First up, in honor of The Dark Knight’s 10th anniversary, make-up artist John Caglione, Jr. talked with IGN to run through the process of creating the iconic version of The Joker played by Heath Ledger in Christopher Nolan’s staple comic book sequel.

Weta Workshop brought some cool props to San Diego Comic-Con last month, and the crew at Tested talked to one of the team members about the work they did on a couple costumes for Pacific Rim: Uprising and Thor: Ragnarok, as well as an interesting full-body robot suit for a movie called I Am Mother.

Finally, Christopher Robin co-stars Ewan McGregor and Hayley Atwell answer some of the internet’s most searched questions about themselves for Wired. How did Ewan McGregor learn to sing? Does Hayley Atwell speak Spanish? Did Ewan McGregor have braces? Is Hayley Atwell in Avengers 4? They answer all these questions and more.