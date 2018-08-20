The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, director Jon M. Chu breaks down a scene from the box office topping Crazy Rich Asians. Plus, watch a discussion with the filmmaker and cast members Constance Wu and Henry Golding following a screening at the Academy, and find out the answers to the web’s most searched questions about Ken Jeong.

First up, in this edition of Notes on a Scene from Vanity Fair, director Jon M. Chu breaks down the scene where Rachel (Constance Wu) sees her boyfriend Nick’s (Henry Golding) family home in Singapore for the first time. The filmmaker breaks down all the work that went into creating the scene, from seamless visual effects to set design and more.

Next up, an Academy discussion followed a special screening of Crazy Rich Asians earlier this month, and director Jon M. Chu sat down with actors Constance Wu, Henry Golding, and Ken Jeong, and producers Nina Jacobson and John Penotti to talk about the making of the movie.

Finally, Ken Jeong answers some of the web’s most searched questions about himself for Wired‘s signature auto-complete interview. Is Ken Jeong a real doctor? What was Ken Jeong’s first movie? Does Ken Jeong speak Spanish? Where does Ken Jeong live? Get the answer to all these questions and more.