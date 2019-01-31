The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, learn about the history and the creation of the cue cards used during the broadcasts of Saturday Night Live. Plus, take an extensive look into the art of costume design and what it can accomplish for a character, and listen as Friends from College co-stars Cobie Smulders and Billy Eichner answer the web’s most searched questions about them.

First up, it might sound like something simple and uninteresting, but the cue cards used during each and every sketch on Saturday Night Live have been an integral part of the show since the beginning. Find out everything you never knew about the SNL staple from cue card supervisor Wally Feresten.

Next up, Film Radar takes a close look at the art of costume design in film and television. One of the most important rules in movies and TV is to show, not tell, and a character’s costume can tell you a lot about a character before anyone even speaks a word about them. This video essay gives some extensive insight into the intricacies of this importance part of entertainment.

Finally, Cobie Smulders and Billy Eichner can be seen in the new season of Friends from College on Netflix. But here, you can see them partaking in Wired‘s autocomplete interview. What is Cobie Smulders’ real name? Would Billy Eichner host the Oscars? How did Cobie Smulders meet husband Taran Killam? Is Billy Eichner the honey badger guy?