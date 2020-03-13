The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the United States, comedian Conan O’Brien brings some levity to the situation with some tips on how to avoid it on Conan. Plus, catch up on the first two seasons of Westworld before the third season premieres on HBO this Sunday, and listen as Spenser Confidential star Mark Wahlberg recaps his career on film and television.

First up, to help with the growing panic about the spread of coronavirus around the United States, some helpful tips were shared by Conan O’Brien on his late night talk show Conan. Find out how to best give a massage without using your hands, check out some protective masks, and learn a new song to sing to ensure you wash your hands long enough.

Next up, the third season of Westworld is coming to HBO on March 15 at 9pm ET/8pm CT. Early promotional pieces have pegged the new season as a sort of reset after the second season disappointed fans who fell in love with the first season so hard. But you’ll still want to recap the first two seasons just to be safe, and this catch-up video from Screen Junkies might even help friends catch up who don’t have time to binge before the season premiere.

Finally, with his new movie Spenser Confidential available on Netflix now, Mark Wahlberg sat down to take a look back at his career with Vanity Fair. If you were hoping for a glimpse back at Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, you’ll be disappointed, because this retrospective starts with Renaissance Man, makes stops and Boogie Nights, The Departed, The Other Guys, and many more.