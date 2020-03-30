The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, the cast of Steven Soderbergh‘s pandemic drama Contagion has delivered a set of PSAs about how to stop the spread of coronavirus. Plus, a video essay takes a look at the symbols and motifs of the Best Picture winner Parasite to express the film’s powerful thematic elements, and Parks & Recreation star Nick Offerman runs through everything he does in a day.

First up, Contagion cast member Kate Winslet provides some helpful advice on the best way to wash your hands and the science behind cleanliness and hygiene in a series of videos from Columbia Public Health. At their YouTube channel, you can also see videos from fellow Contagion stars Matt Damon, Jude Law, Marion Cotillard, Laurence Fishburne, and Jennifer Ehle.

Next up, Parasite surprised everyone back in February by becoming the first foreign language film in Hollywood history to take home Best Picture. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, make sure you check it out before watching this new video essay from Lessons from the Screenplay, which dives into the way Parasite cleverly utilizes symbols and motifs to express its theme.

Finally, right now you can catch Nick Offerman in the FX on Hulu series Devs, so Vanity Fair brought him in to describe what a traditional day in his life looks like. Nick Offerman starts his morning at 6am, has a disappointing lack of meat for breakfast, heads to his woodshop in Los Angeles, exercises with his wife Megan Mullally, and more.