The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, The Hollywood Reporter hosted a roundtable discussion with the buzzed about dramatic actors of television. Plus, director Brad Bird talks about directing, The Iron Giant and The Simpsons, and Conan revealed a reel of auditions from Jodie Foster, Tig Notaro and more for the upcoming DC Comics movie Batgirl.

First up, The Hollywood Reporter hosted a roundtable featuring buzzed about actors from the dramatic television arena. Michael B. Jordan (Farenheit 451), Jason Bateman (Ozark), Jeff Daniels (Godless, The Looming Tower), J.K. Simmons (Counterpart), Darren Criss (Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) and Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Continuing his run of Comic-Con episodes in San Diego, Conan revealed the many audition tapes being sent in for the anticipated, upcoming Batgirl movie. Jodie Foster, Tig Notaro, Wanda Sykes, Maria Bamford, Thomas Middleditch and Nick Offerman all try out for the role. But which actress should really walk away with the coveted role in the DC Extended Universe?

Finally, Incredibles 2 director Brad Bird talks to BAFTA about his directing process, the making of the animated masterpiece The Iron Giant, working on The Simpsons during the show’s glory days and more. There are some fascinating insights from the filmmaker, so give this whole 10-minute chat a gander.