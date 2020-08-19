The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a computer animated remake of the opening of the ThunderCats animated series. Plus, take a look at the science of superpowers inspired by Netflix’s new movie Project Power. And finally, listen as a virtual orchestra provides a medley of 25 different James Bond theme songs from over the years.

First up, YouTuber Mike Booth created this computer animated opening sequence for ThunderCats based on the original animated series. All the 3D animation was done in Blender with an MB-Labs plugin used to create the character models and lightning and smoke effects created in Adobe After Effects with everything edited in Premiere Pro.

Next up, Netflix teamed up with scientists and doctors to explore the distant pathways to each of the four superpowers that are used in the original movie Project Power. Find out how futuristic technology or borrowed biology might make it possible for us to at least replicate the superhuman abilities that we can only dream of possessing ourselves.

Finally, Seb Skelly and the Stretchy Legs Big Band (via Laughing Squid) have rounded up their orchestra virtually to play a medley of James Bond themes built around the theme for Skyfall. There are 25 in total, so give it a listen and see if you can find each of the different variations on the secret agent’s theme.