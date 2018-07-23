The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this Comic-Con edition, watch a trailer for an upcoming documentary about the cantina band from Star Wars: A New Hope, take a tour through LAIKA‘s fantastic stop-motion animation exhibition from San Diego Comic-Con, and check out some of the best cosplay that was spotted all around the massive convention last week.

First up, as part of his line-up of Comic-Con episodes, Conan put together some geek friendly sketches, including this faux trailer for a documentary about the cantina band from Mos Eisley spaceport in Star Wars: A New Hope. They basically treat it like an episode of Behind the Music, complete with appearances by Conan O’Brien himself, Paul Rudd, Michael McDonald and more.

Next, Tested takes you on a guided tour of the outstanding exhibition set up in San Diego by the stop-motion animation house LAIKA. Inside their installation, you can see the giant, miniature sets, props, and puppets used to bring movies like Coraline, ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls and Kubo and the Two Strings to life.

Finally, JoBlo went walking around all over Comic-Con to find some of the coolest and most unique cosplayers at one of the biggest pop culture conventions in the world. See how creative and hard-working all your fellow fans are just to have one of the coolest costumes at the con.