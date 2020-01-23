The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, check out nearly four dozen Easter eggs from the latest trailer for the upcoming seventh and final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Plus, listen as Will Ferrell tells some stories from behind the scenes of Saturday Night Live, and retired Navy SEAL Jocko Willink breaks down combat scenes in movies like Lone Survivor, American Sniper, and more.

First up, Screen Crush takes a closer look at the trailer for the seventh and final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars for some extra details and Easter eggs. For example, at an important strategy meeting between Jedi and Clone Troopers, you can spot a young Caleb Dume, who you know better as Star Wars Rebels hero Kanan Jarrus.

Next up, Will Ferrell tells stories from his days at Saturday Night Live. Find out why he wore the same outfit from one of his sketches everyday for a year, what he used to do in the writer’s room as Lisa Kudrow’s brother Chip Kudrow, and how he interrupted Puff Daddy’s rehearsal as a weird character named Ron. There’s even some video of the latter escapade.

Finally, retired Navy SEAL Jocko Willink has plenty of experience in the field, so GQ had him break down the accuracy and realism of combat scenes from military dramas like American Sniper, Zero Dark Thirty, Captain Phillips, Navy SEALs, Act of Valor and Lone Survivor. What do they get right, and what do they get wrong? Find out above.