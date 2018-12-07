The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as Vice star Christian Bale drastically loses and gains weight across 12 different roles. Plus, a video essay explores character psychology and how supporting characters are created to influence it in Good Will Hunting, and the trailer for Captain Marvel gets a low budget remake.

In case you didn’t know, Christian Bale shaved his head, bleached his eyebrows and packed on some weight to play former Vice President Dick Cheney, but this is far from the first time he’s drastically changed his appearance, specifically his weight, in order to play a role. Watch as his weight drastically fluctuates across 12 of his big screen roles in Vulture‘s breakdown.

Next up, a new video essay from Lessons from the Screenplay takes a look at Good Will Hunting and examines how characters use defense mechanisms to protect themselves, how the supporting characters in a story can be designed to weaken these defenses, and how these elements work together to create a powerful catharsis for both the characters and the audience.

Finally, Captain Marvel is a multi-million dollar blockbuster that can spend tons of money on visual effects, costumes and more. But the folks at Dumb Drum created a sweded version of the first trailer for Captain Marvel, using whatever they could find to recreate the big budget comic book movie.