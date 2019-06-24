The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see how Pixar’s animation has evolved significantly since the original Toy Story in 1995. Plus, find out how much creepier the beloved 90s sitcom Cheers gets when Pennywise the Dancing Clown slides into the opening credits, and take a look at a size comparison between some of cinema’s most famous robots.

With the advancements in technology that have been made since the original Toy Story was released, it should come as no surprise to see that Pixar’s animation has improved significantly. This new video from Insider not only shows off a comparison between the original movie and Toy Story 4, but it also explains how the animated has improved. For example, today, the original movie could be rendered in the time it takes to watch it.

Anyway- Here’s the opening to Cheers but with Pennywise the Clown hidden in every photograph. pic.twitter.com/FjCrv2PJCg — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) June 21, 2019

Next, late night television writer and Emmy nominee Jesse McLaren gave us some fun on Twitter over the weekend by taking the opening credits for Cheers and inserting IT‘s terrifying Pennywise the Dancing Clown into the old-time photos and illustrations. It starts off subtle, and then gets ridiculous. Admittedly, one of them is even James Corden dressed up as Pennywise. Part of me wishes it was nothing but the vintage illustrated version, but this is still outstanding.

Finally, if you’ve ever wondered how the size of the tripods in War of the Worlds compares to the AT-AT walkers in The Empire Strikes Back, this visual comparison chart features various robots from film and television scaled against each other. Which one is the biggest? Watch the video from Meta Ball Studios to find out.