The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, in honor of the late Charles Grodin, watch a classic moment from The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson where The Heartbreak Kid star has some playfully combative banter with the late night host. Plus, find out how Zack Snyder answers the web’s most searched questions about him and the films he’s directed. And finally, watch Ewan McGregor‘s transformation into Halston for the new Netflix series.

First up, here’s a throwback clip from The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson where Charles Grodin appeared as a guest in September of 1990. Grodin is meant to promote his book It Would Be Nice If You Weren’t Here and the movie Taking Care of Business, but instead, the conversation gets a little heated as Grodin challenges the phony format of talk shows and the illusion of friendly banter. It’s all merely a great bit as Grodin and Carson clearly have fun sparring with each other, and it shows why Grodin was so brilliant when it came to cranky comedy.

Next, with Army of the Dead coming to Netflix this weekend, director Zack Snyder sat down to partake in Wired‘s autocomplete interview to answer the web’s most searched questions about him. Does Zack Snyder have any tattoos? How would he describe his directing style? Is he a nice guy? Get the answer to all these questions and more.

Finally, Netflix talks to Ewan McGregor, fashion experts, and more to dig into the new series Halston. In the show, McGregor plays fashion icon Roy Halston, and this featurette explores the legacy and impact of his genius in the industry and how the Star Wars actor transformed into the man himself to tell this story.