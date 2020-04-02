The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see what the infamous “Butthole Cut” of the box office bomb Cats might have looked like. Plus, Star Wars franchise actor Anthony Daniels runs through the various versions of the C-3PO costume that he donned over the years, and Frozen and The Good Place star Kristen Bell looks back at her most famous roles, including Veronica Mars and Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

First up, Anthony Daniels has played C-3PO countless times across Star Wars movies, television shows, video games, and more. That’s why Wired had him break down, in detail, the differences between the various costumes he actually wore as the golden droid, not to mention his first thoughts when seeing the designs for his character by artist Ralph McQuarrie.

Next, you may have heard about the possibility of some kind of alternate cut of Cats where all the eerie cat/human hybrids had anatomically correct buttholes. This has yet to be confirmed, but XVP Comedy created a trailer with as much footage from the “Butthole Cut” as they could find. Plus, they got surprisingly candid quotes from the filmmakers too.

Finally, Vanity Fair had Kristen Bell sit down for a career retrospective, reaching back to her early days with Veronica Mars and Heroes, moving through Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Frozen, and right up to recent projects like The Good Place and Frozen 2. Find out how she struggled early in her career because she wasn’t deemed pretty enough to be a star, and wasn’t quirky enough to play the “hot” girl’s friend.