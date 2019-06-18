The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a visual effects breakdown showing the creation of the Kree homeworld of Hala in Captain Marvel. Plus, meet some of the voice actors behind characters like Raven from Teen Titans Go!, Bubbles from The Powerpuff Girls, and Winnie the Pooh, and get a closer look at the new Jurassic Park LEGO set with a buildable tyrannosaurus rex and park gate.

The visual effects studio Rise put together this visual effects breakdown showing how they meticulously created the Kree homeworld of Hala in Captain Marvel. There are so many layers to the city that the audiences doesn’t even see, so one has to wonder why that kind of detail is necessary, especially when most of these sequences are merely establishing shots.

You’ve heard the voices of Winnie the Pooh, Super Mario, Raven from Teen Titans Go!, and more for years. But have you ever seen what the voice actors look like? Great Big Story talks to each of the voice actors behind all those characters and more in this series of profiles that show how weird it is to see these voices come out of their mouths.

Finally, LEGO designers provide an up close look at the new Jurassic Park LEGO set featuring the iconic park gate and a big, buildable version of the tyrannosaurus rex along with it. It’s easily the coolest Jurassic Park LEGO set to come from the building brick company, but we’re still waiting for a Ford Explorer or Jeep LEGO set.