The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see how Corridor Crew reacts to Call of the Wild visual effects used to create an entirely digital dog and environments. Plus, listen as a retired Navy SEAL analyzes combat scenes from Saving Private Ryan and other combat sequences from a few war movies, and finally, listen to how the Star Trek theme has evolved over the decades, as played on the violin.

First up, Corridor Crew takes a look at the extensive visual effects that went into the man vs. nature adventure Call of the Wild, where the dogs and many of the environments were created digitally. Plus, see how 1917 was made to look like one continuous shot with the help of visual effects, and see how they’re taken aback by a scene from The Mermaid.

Next, GQ brought in retired Navy SEAL Jocko Willink to take a closer look at combat scenes from Saving Private Ryan, Apocalypse Now, G.I. Jane, and of course, Navy SEALs. Willink explains the tactics of these various scenes of war, pointing out certain details that general audiences might not be aware of as well as certain inaccuracies in how war is depicted.

Finally, the YouTube channel VioDance, which is DJ and producer Davor Jelacic and classically trained violinist Rebeca Sánchez, provides a musical tribute to Star Trek by playing the various iterations of the franchise’s theme as it has evolved from the original TV show from 1966 through the most recent iterations in 2020. Which version of the theme is your favorite?