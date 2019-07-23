The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as Adam Savage reveals his build of a fully functional version of Zorg’s gun from The Fifth Element. Plus, pay attention as Jon Favreau breaks down what went into a scene in Disney’s remake of The Lion King, and The Today Show has an extensive chat with Quentin Tarantino and the cast of his new movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

First up, after building a prop replica of the multi-functional weapon sold by Zorg Industries from The Fifth Element, master builder Adam Savage created a real, working version of the weapon that does everything shown in the movie. You’ll see exactly what kind of changes had to be made in order to accommodate all the artillery inside, which makes the gun weigh 40 pounds.

Next, in this scene breakdown for The Lion King at Vanity Fair, director Jon Favreau talks about how they determined what moments from the first movie they needed to hit hard and accurately for those who remember the movie very well. But they also talk about the scenes that they knew allowed them a little more freedom because they aren’t ingrained in the audience’s memory.

Finally, watch a 22-minute interview with director Quentin Tarantino and his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood cast members Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. The stars discuss their relationship with the material, working with a director like Tarantino, and much more.