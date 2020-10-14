The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a look at a throwback featurette looking at the making of Zack Snyder‘s adaptation of the 300 graphic novel. Take a look at in impressively detailed build of a Ghostbusters firehouse playhouse for kids. And listen to former Batwoman star Ruby Rose answer the web’s most searched questions about herself.

Since 300 was just released on 4K Ultra HD, Warner Bros. Pictures released this throwback featurette taking a look behind the scenes of the movie. Listen to Zack Snyder as he talks about his approach to the source material, see comic panel comparisons so the movie, and see how they pulled off some of the incredible action sequences.

Next up, the YouTube channel Hollywood Haunter has been chronicling the building of a Ghostbusters firehouse playhouse with inspirations taken from the Ghostbusters movies, The Real Ghostbusters animated series, and even the video game. So far, it’s an impressively detailed piece of work that makes me wish my parents would have taken the time to build this for me instead of telling me to do my homework. Keep up with the build as it goes on, and see the previous videos right here.

Finally, Ruby Rose sits down to take part in Wired‘s autocomplete interview, which she apparently didn’t know anything about until she actually sat down to do it. What is Ruby Rose’s real name? Does she do her own stunts? Why did she remove some of her tattoos? Is she in the music video for “WAP” or not?