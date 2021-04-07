The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see what The Simpsons might be like if it were an animated British sitcom instead. Plus, a meteorologist examines natural disasters in movies like Mad Max: Fury Road, The Day After Tomorrow, Dante’s Peak, Twister, and more. And finally, Binging with Babish put together a recipe to make the much desired chicken fingers from the first season of Community.

First up, comedian Alasdair Beckett-King (via Laughing Squid) has reimagined The Simpsons as if it were a British animated series following a family across the pond. The characters certainly look a little more rough around the edges and everything is a little more drab, but there are some trademark Simpsons traits in there. But there’s quite a dark turn that The Simpsons never had to deal with. Enjoy!

Next, GQ brought in meteorologist David Yeomans to take a closer look at natural disaster scenes in movies like Mad Max: Fury Road, The Wolf of Wall Street, Twister, Only the Brave, The Day After Tomorrow, The Impossible, Dante’s Peak, and even War of the Worlds. Find out how accurate (or inaccurate) the extreme weather in these movies turned out to be.

Finally, fellow Greendale Human Beings can rejoice, because Binging with Babish has created a recipe for the coveted chicken fingers from the “Contemporary American Poultry” episode from the first season of Community. It involves putting some little tenders in pickle juice, and you can see where he takes the recipe from there if you’re interested in cooking some up for yourself.