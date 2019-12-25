The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this Christmas edition, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson becomes an Elf on a Shelf to help deal with some of those pesky holiday problems that bug everyone each year. Plus, the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team partakes in their annual tradition of recreating a movie trailer, this time giving us The Santa Clause. Finally, Jumanji: The Next Level stars Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart give audiences a holiday surprise, and Saturday Night Live delivers 12 minutes of an original Christmas song.

First up, in case you didn’t hear, Brie Larson guest hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live last week while the titular comedian was away hosting the Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family & Good Times special. The Captain Marvel star filled in spectacularly, introducing us to a very special new holiday product, and getting a visit from the all-inclusive, non-denominational merriment choir.

Next up, the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team has delivered a new holiday movie tribute for a few years now. They’ve tackled Elf, A Christmas Story, and Christmas Vacation, and this year they’ve come through again with another holiday favorite in the form of The Santa Clause. If you thought hockey players were terrible actors, well, you’re right.

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart are two of the hardest working stars in Hollywood right now, and they took some time out of their busy holiday schedule (via Sony Pictures) to give a holiday surprise to some audiences checking out Jumanji: The Next Level during this festive season. As one would expect, Kevin Hart played Santa Claus while Dwayne Johnson played a little elf.

Finally, Saturday Night Live gathered all the different versions of the charming, quaint holiday song “I Wish It Was Christmas Today” for this 12-minute marathon. This tradition started all the way back in Christmas of 2000, and it’s been going strong for nearly 20 years now. Merry Christmas!