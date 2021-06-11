(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, watch as director Paul Feig takes a look back at the hilarious Bridesmaids airplane scene for the comedy’s 10th anniversary. Plus, listen as Star Wars franchise star Ewan McGregor interviews The Mandalorian himself, Pedro Pascal. And finally, get an up close look at the Friends apartment LEGO set and learn some secrets from the playset’s designer.

It’s hard to believe, but 10 years have passed since Bridesmaids cracked us up in theaters. The ensemble comedy staring Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper and Wendi McLendon-Covey was a huge hit. Now, director Paul Feig haas checked in with Vanity Fair to provide a breakdown of the hilarious airplane scene where Kristn Wiig’s character gets totally blitzed while flying high in the sky. There are plenty of secrets and details to learn, so give it a look.

Ewan McGregor and Pedro Pascal are both staples of the Star Wars franchise. One is leading The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars series produced for Disney+, and the other played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the prequel trilogy and will soon be getting a spin-off series of his own on Disney+ as the Jedi Master. Listen as they have a candid chat for Variety about working in the highly secretive franchise while also trying not to spoil anything.

Finally, after the LEGO Friends apartment playset was revealed not too long ago, the building brick company has provided a closer look at all the details within. LEGO designer Andy Grubb guides you through each of the three sections of the playset, pointing out some of the cool little details that hardcore friends fans will truly appreciate.