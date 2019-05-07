The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a group of visual effects artists react to and break down some recent examples of great and terrible work on television and the big screen. Plus, an extensive featurette goes behind the scenes of the making of the new Suspiria, and Captain America franchise star Anthony Mackie takes a lie detector test.

First up, the visual effects artists from Corridor Crew take a look at some examples of amazing visual effects from Game of Thrones, but they also beat a dead horse by taking jabs at the perplexing visual effects of the new Sonic the Hedgehog trailer. There’s plenty to learn here about how to make visual effects look real and all the details that must be considered to pull it off.

Next, Suspiria is now available to watch on Amazon Prime, and after you see the movie, maybe you’d like to take a closer look at how they made this twisted psychological horror film with this featurette from Amazon Studios. From the dancing to the casting, every element of Suspiria has its place in making this chilling remake of the horror classic what it is.

Finally, Anthony Mackie sat down to participate in Vanity Fair‘s lie detector test. Was he roommates with Lee Pace in high school and college? Does he think North Carolina has better barbecue than Louisiana? Does he have a favorite child? Was Don Cheadle a diva? Does he think Eminem is a better rapper than Kendrick Lamar? What are the answers, and does he tell the truth?