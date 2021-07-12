(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, run through nearly 100 Easter eggs, comic references and Marvel Cinematic Universe callbacks from Black Widow. Plus, listen as Chris Pratt and the cast of The Tomorrow War look back at the making of Amazon’s sci-fi action blockubster. And finally, Jimmy Kimmel‘s security guard Guillermo auditions for Jackass with Johnny Knoxville.

First up, now that Black Widow is available in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access, ScreenCrush put together a round-up of nearly 100 Easter eggs, comic references and Marvel Cinematic Universe callbacks. For example, there’s moment where Natasha Romanoff is watching the James Bond movie Moonraker, which shares some similarities with Black Widow.

Next, Chris Pratt and the rest of the cast takes a look back at the making of Amazon‘s high concept sci-fi blockbuster The Tomorrow War. Fellow cast members Betty Gilpin and J.K. Simmons talk about the family dynamic and how it adds some depth to the unbelievable action. In case you haven’t seen the movie, it also preserves an interesting reveal about Yvonne Strahovski’s character, so don’t worry about spoilers.

Finally, with Jackass 4 arriving soon, Jimmy Kimmel Live (guest hosted by Anthony Anderson) had Guillermo audition to join the crew since Johnny Knoxville is retiring from the franchise. The late night talk show’s security guard is tasked with reaching into boxes that either have tequila or tarantulas. Though the spiders aren’t venomous, Guillermo is made to believe they are, making for an amusing gag.