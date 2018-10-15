The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, the voice cast of the Netflix animated series Big Mouth recaps the first season for those who want to catch up. Plus, director Damien Chazelle breaks down a scene from First Man, and Bad Times at the El Royale star Dakota Johnson sits down for a lie detector test interview.

First up, Big Mouth cast members Nick Kroll, John Mulaney and Jenny Slate recap the first season of the animated Netflix series that is strictly meant for adults. If you haven’t taken the time to watch the first season (and you really should), this catches you up on what’s happening with these hormone-fueled teens so you can jump into the recently released second season.

Next, director Damien Chazelle breaks down a scene from First Man where Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling) sits down with his wife Janet (Claire Foy) to explain to his two sons that there’s a chance he might not come home from the planned mission to the moon. Chazelle reveals to The New York Times how discussions with Janet Armstrong and her real sons Rick and Mark inspired the scene.

Finally, his career hasn’t exactly been long enough to have a large array of iconic characters, but GQ had comedian Adam DeVine break down the various on-screen personalities he’s played over the years, from his breakthrough role on the Comedy Central series Workaholics to key film roles in Pitch Perfect and more.