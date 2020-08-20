The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see how a sequence from Big Hero 6 evolved from the storyboards to the final animation. Plus, see how stuntmen react to sword fight sequences from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and The Last Samurai, and see what a professional ballerina has to say about the accuracy of ballet scenes in movies like Black Swan, Save the Last Dance, and more.

First up, see how this high-flying sequence from Big Hero 6 began as storyboards, and see what changes were made between the early development and the final animation. There aren’t any major differences to note, though it seems like some of the flying through San Fransokyo was made to be more detailed and complex since there are more simple storyboards of Hiro and Baymax instead of shots flying through the city.

Next up, a new edition of Stuntment React at Corridor Crew brings in veteran swordmaster Luke LaFontaine to take a closer look at the final lightsaber fight from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, some sword fights from The Last Samurai, the sword skills from Rob Roy, and more.

Finally, Vanity Fair brought in Julie Kent, ballet dancer turned Artistic Director of The Washington Ballet, to analyze ballet scenes from movies. Find out how good the dance sequences are in movies like Black Swan, The Game Plan, Billy Elliot, The Red Shoes, Center Stage, Save the Last Dance, and more.