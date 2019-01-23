The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, director M. Night Shyamalan and co-stars James McAvoy and Sarah Paulson break down fan theories from Reddit about Glass. Plus, check out some of the Best Supporting Animals from film and television, and find out how many times the words “yes” and “no” are said in the entire Star Wars franchise.

First up, fans can find out how M. Night Shyamalan’s surprising superhero trilogy comes to an end, for better or worse, in theaters now. But up until now, fans on Reddit have been theorizing about Glass, and Vanity Fair had director M. Night Shyamalan and co-stars James McAvoy and Sarah Paulson break them down. You might be surprised by some of the theories.

The Oscar nominations were announced yesterday, but there’s a group of special actors who never get the recognition they deserve from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. That’s why the folks at Vulture created the award for Best Supporting Animal in film and television. Who were some of the best animals on screen this year? Find out above.

Finally, over at Star Wars Kids, a new feature called Star Wars By the Numbers counts some of the simple things from the franchise. This first edition count every single instance the words “yes” and “no” are used throughout the entire franchise. Spoiler Alert: It’s a lot.