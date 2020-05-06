The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, go behind the scenes of the recent season four return of Rick and Morty. Plus, find out how one of the sets for a fight scene in The Hunt was created to be almost entirely breakable, and watch Mark Hamill do some Star Wars impressions in a flashback clip from Late Night with Conan O’Brien back in 1997.

First up, in this quick Adult Swim featurette for the new Rick and Morty episode “Never Ricking Morty,” co-cretor Dan Harmon and writer Jeff Loveness discuss the literal use of literary devices, as well as how they feel about certain enviable anatomical features seen on a a few characters in this perplexing, meta episode, including Jesus Christ himself.

Next up, the controversial movie The Hunt features an epic fight scene between Betty Gilpin and Hilary Swank, one that is so brutal and destructive that an entire set was built to be the most efficient for stunts and breakable set pieces and props. In this video from Insider, director Craig Zobel explains how the scene was planned on shot, including contributions from production design and special effects.

Finally, back in March of 1997 when the release of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi: Special Edition was on the horizon, Mark Hamill stopped by for a chat at Late Night with Conan O’Brien. We get to see Mark Hamill make an appearance at a peep show, and he also shows off some of his impressions, including a damn good Harrison Ford and Yoda.