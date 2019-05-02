The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, get a sneak peek at the upcoming Beetlejuice musical now playing on Broadway. Plus, take a look at 16 clues foreshadowing that big moment in last weekend’s Game of Thrones, and watch as Avengers: Endgame star Anthony Mackie answers the web’s most searched questions about himself.

Beetlejuice is being turned into a Broadway musical, and this trailer from Theater Mania gives an outstanding first look at the impressive production. The new take on Tim Burton’s classic movie stars Alex Brightman as the titular demon, and while he doesn’t exactly have the same presence as Michael Keaton, this show still looks like something fun.

Next up, Arya Stark had quite the big moment in last week’s Game of Thrones, and some fans didn’t buy the fact that she could have pulled it off. But as Insider shows, the series has been laying down hints for a long time, stretching all the way back to the early days of the show, so there shouldn’t be any doubt about her capabilities as a warrior.

Finally, Anthony Mackie gets quite a heroic moment in Avengers: Endgame, but we won’t spoil it here. Instead, we’ll just let you watch as he answers some of the web’s most searched questions for Wired. Is he a vegan? Is he actually friends with Sebastian Stan, the Winter Soldier? How did Anthony Mackie become famous? Get answers to all those questions and more.