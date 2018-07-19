The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Conan kicks off a Comic-Con run of episodes by having Batman try to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus, check out a roundtable discussion with buzzed about TV comedy actresses like Tracee Ellis Ross and Rachel Brosnahan, and take a look at the visual effects work that went into the sci-fi thriller Life.

First up, Conan O’Brien suits up as Batman and tries to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe lunchtable since the DC Comics heroes are kind of goobers. The sketch features Rob Huebel as Iron Man, Keegan-Michael Key as Black Panther, Blake Anderson as Aquaman, David Koechner as Thor and more.

Next up, The Hollywood Reporter hosted a wonderful discussion with Emmy hopeful actresses Molly Shannon (Divorce), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Frankie Shaw (SMILF), Drew Barrymore (Santa Clarita Diet), Debra Messing (Will & Grace), Alison Brie (GLOW), and Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish), though not all of them went on to get Emmy nominations. Still, this is a fantastic chat between talented women.

Finally, visual effects company DNEG provides a close look at the visual effects work they did on the sci-fi thriller Life. This includes sequences where the organism ensnares and kills a lab rat, which has infinitely more inner details than you might have realized, and much more.